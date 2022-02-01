Advertisement

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office offering “Valentine’s Day Special”

The office is asking people to give information on their ex-partners’ criminal activities.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office offering “Valentine’s Day Special”
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office offering “Valentine’s Day Special”(LCSO)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Month-long Special” for those with information on ex-romantic interests. Officials posted the “special” on Facebook in an effort to get people to submit information about their ex-partners’ criminal activity.

“This Valentine’s Day Month-long Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner,” the Facebook post states.

Tomorrow kicks off the month for celebrating the love in your life. And we don’t want you to forget those ex’s that did...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Monday, January 31, 2022

The prank post was copied from a Sheriff in North Carolina, officials said. The post was capped off with a disclaimer, saying the office fully expects people to report their “ex-Valentines.”

“Laugh all you want, but someone reading this is about to call us and give someone up!”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police
The fire department took a defensive approach, using large fire hoses on the outside of the...
Standard Knitting Mill property owners speak following Sunday blaze
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in West Knox County
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in deadly shooting in West Knox County
Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say
Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
One dead, two injured including THP trooper, following police chase in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee bill would prohibit schools from offering “obscene” books in libraries
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed by police at Austin-East High School
Fire officials said the fire at the old Standard Knitting Mill was intentionally set Monday...
Local developer shares measures for redevelopments after mill fire
East Tennessee Sunrise
East Tennessee Sunrise