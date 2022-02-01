Loudon County Sheriff’s Office offering “Valentine’s Day Special”
The office is asking people to give information on their ex-partners’ criminal activities.
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Month-long Special” for those with information on ex-romantic interests. Officials posted the “special” on Facebook in an effort to get people to submit information about their ex-partners’ criminal activity.
“This Valentine’s Day Month-long Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner,” the Facebook post states.
The prank post was copied from a Sheriff in North Carolina, officials said. The post was capped off with a disclaimer, saying the office fully expects people to report their “ex-Valentines.”
“Laugh all you want, but someone reading this is about to call us and give someone up!”
