Loudon County Sheriff’s Office offering “Valentine’s Day Special”

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Month-long Special” for those with information on ex-romantic interests. Officials posted the “special” on Facebook in an effort to get people to submit information about their ex-partners’ criminal activity.

“This Valentine’s Day Month-long Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner,” the Facebook post states.

Tomorrow kicks off the month for celebrating the love in your life. And we don’t want you to forget those ex’s that did... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Monday, January 31, 2022

The prank post was copied from a Sheriff in North Carolina, officials said. The post was capped off with a disclaimer, saying the office fully expects people to report their “ex-Valentines.”

“Laugh all you want, but someone reading this is about to call us and give someone up!”

