Peyton Manning congratulates Tom Brady on retirement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning released a statement on Tom Brady’s retirement Tuesday, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. Schefter posted Manning’s statement congratulating Brady on his work just after Brady announced his retirement officially.

Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career. To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor & a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired & respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!

Brady’s retirement was debated for days leading up to his official announcement. During his career, he won seven Super Bowl rings.

Peyton Manning on Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/Nt9F2NPGeC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

