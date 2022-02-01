Advertisement

Peyton Manning congratulates Tom Brady on retirement

Peyton Manning released a statement on Tom Brady’s retirement Tuesday, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning...
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning smiles before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh. At right, in a Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faces reporters before a scheduled NFL football practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Denver and New England play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/File)(WIBW)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning released a statement on Tom Brady’s retirement Tuesday, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. Schefter posted Manning’s statement congratulating Brady on his work just after Brady announced his retirement officially.

Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career. To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor & a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired & respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!

Peyton Manning

Brady’s retirement was debated for days leading up to his official announcement. During his career, he won seven Super Bowl rings.

