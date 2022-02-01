Advertisement

PREVIEW: No. 22 Vols host Texas A&M

By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 22nd-ranked Tennessee basketball team is back home Tuesday, taking on Texas A&M inside Thompson-Boling Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

Last time out, Tennessee (14-6, 5-3 SEC) fell on the road at Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, 52-51. The Vols rallied all the way from 17 points down in the final seven minutes and tied the game, but a Texas free throw with just six seconds remaining gave the Longhorns the win.

Tennessee’s run to get back into the game came largely thanks to the efforts of Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James on the offensive end. The duo tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Tuesday marks the lone regular season matchup between Tennessee and Texas A&M this season. The Vols have won four of the last five against the Aggies, including last season’s meeting in College Station.

Up next, Tennessee is back on the road, traveling to Columbia, South Carolina, to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET on WVLT.

