Scott County School Resource Officer dead after 911 call made at home

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Tuesday in honor of a school resource officer who recently died. The office did not release the cause of the officer’s death, but did say a 911 call came from her home prior to her passing.

April Duncan had been with the office for four years, the post said, and worked in schools around Scott County.

“April always had a smile and loved her job working with the kids at our county schools. She will be sadly missed by us all,” the post said.

The post also included a statement from Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

“My heart, along with, our sheriff’s office family, all of Scott Countains and most importantly the family of SRO Deputy April Duncan, is truly broken today. On Monday afternoon Deputy April Duncan passed away at her home after a reported 911 call from her residence. Deputy Duncan, age 33 and a 2005 graduate of Oneida High School, was a tremendous servant, starting her career with the Tennessee Department of Corrections in 2015 before serving here at the sheriff’s office in the corrections division in April of 2019. Deputy Duncan excelled and served with distinction. Deputy Duncan was promoted to Corrections Sergeant in August of 2020. As her work ethic would prove, her service and standards as a public servant would keep her moving forward. In August of 2021 she accepted a transfer to the SRO division of the sheriff’s office where she served the Scott County Schools as a deputy sheriff. She was accepted and loved by the students, teachers and staff within the school system. Just weeks ago on December 3, 2021 Deputy Duncan graduated the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State Community College, where she received the Charles E. Baskette Memorial Award for Courage and Determination. She was beloved by her classmates and praised by her instructors. Deputy Duncan leaves behind a big and wonderful family, full of love and memories, as well as, a work family that loved and appreciated her friendship, leadership and service, in addition to, a community that will grieve, mourn and remember her with a spirit of service and a hunger to help anyone as the committed public servant she was. Today, we ask all Scott Countains, our friends and work family to remember deeply, pray for openly and praise publicly, the life and service of Deputy April Duncan and her loving family.”

