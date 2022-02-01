Sevier Co. High School teacher earned national teaching award

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County High School teacher is the winner of the 2021 National Society of High School Scholars “Educator of the Year Finalist” award.

Bill South taught statewide dual-credit American History, Sociology and Psychology for 29 years.

Inspired by his mom, who was also a teacher, South got to know each student in his classes and took the time to speak with them about their interests and goals.

“I try to make it something that’s not just an ordinary class. So that it is something special, that they’re apart of something that’s different,” said South.

John Woods, a senior, feels better prepared for large, lecture-styled classes in college.

“He helped me understand and recognize what teaching style I like. And what sticks with me,” said Woods.

Lakelyn Hill, a sophomore, noticed South cared about the topics he teaches.

“It was a cool environment and he’s just a great teacher and I got to bounce off his personality,” said Hill. “He’s one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.”

South received $1,000 grant to buy teaching tools for his classroom.

“I’ll stop teaching when it doesn’t become fun anymore. And right now I’m having a great time,” said South.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.