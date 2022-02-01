Advertisement

Sevierville Chamber holds safety and security seminar for business owners

Sevierville Chamber hosts a long time law enforcement officers for training of business owners.
Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox will present a safety and security seminar on February 16, 2022.
Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox will present a safety and security seminar on February 16, 2022.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Businesses in Sevier County are invited to join a workshop on ways to keep your employees and customers safe.

Sevierville’s Mayor, Robbie Fox, has an extensive background in safety and security and will help business owners and managers come up with ways to keep everyone safe.

You can sign up now for the program on Feb. 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Space is limited to the first 25 companies that sign up.

“That’s something that we really feel like it’s important for our businesses to think about and spend some time considering how they’re going to implement practices within their business. Sevierville’s Mayor, Robbie Fox, has a 50 year history working in this business safety and security,” said Amanda Marr, with Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

This program is designed for businesses with 3 or more employees.

“This seminar covers many of the general security practices I have trained others on at various businesses over the years,” said Mayor Fox. “It also incorporates learnings from my thirty years in law enforcement prior to that. These are basic protocols and practices that every business may want to consider implementing to create the safest possible environment for their employees and guests.”

Register for this seminar online at SCOC.org. Sevierville Civic Center doors open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 16 and a complimentary breakfast will be provided prior to the program, which will last from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

