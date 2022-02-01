Sevierville library selling boxes of books for a low price

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The King Family Library in Sevierville said they’ve been so blessed with books, they want you to get them home to keep.

Friends of the library are having a book sale right now. They’re selling boxes of books for just $5.

There’s a wide variety of authors and subjects that you are going to find. This all came from donors and a purge of the books available for check out.

They say it’s a win because you get a deal on books and the library will use the money for programs.

“So each of our friend’s groups do books sales regularly to help us and the money from that they help us do programs and services and buying new resources and buying new materials. So it’s a big win, win. We get new stuff for everyone to come check out,” said Rhonda Tippitt, Sevier County Public Library System Director.

The sale will continue as long as they have books during library hours of operation at the SCPLS King Family Library, 408 High Street, in Sevierville.

All proceeds will go to support programs and services at the King Family Library that the Friends currently support. For questions or additional information, please call 865-453-3532.

