Sheriff’s office identifies victim in deadly shooting in West Knox County

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting in West Knox County.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department reported a deadly shooting in West Knox County.

It happened at a home at 9000 Neely Lane just before 2:00 am Monday. When deputies arrived they found 51-year-old Timothy Wayne Mosely, dead on the scene. Deputies detained a potential juvenile suspect about half an hour later at 2:26 a.m.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.

