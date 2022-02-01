Showers arrive Wednesday with heavier rain and a First Alert for Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain moves in Wednesday with heavier bands arriving Thursday. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Thursday afternoon through Friday morning with the heavy rain and wintry mix arriving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll continue to see those clear skies until after midnight. After that, we’ll see those clouds increase as we head into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s overnight, but warm to around 33 degrees by the time you are heading out the door in the morning.

Temperatures stay mild Wednesday with on and off rain showers. Highs will climb to the mid-50s with rain chances increasing throughout the day. Wednesday morning starts out with spotty showers and becomes scattered by the afternoon hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain becomes heavier by Thursday evening, with an 80% coverage, in our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll collect 2 to 3 inches of rain across our area, with isolated higher amounts. We’ll monitor for high water, runoff issues, and standing water on roads Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Heavy rain expected through Friday (WVLT)

Then, Friday comes with an overnight high in the 50s, cooling to around 39 by the morning, but colder air on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line can create some wintry mix showers. Freezing rain and sleet could create patchy ice with our First Alert Weather Day continuing throughout Friday morning. Temperatures dip to 35 by Friday afternoon with lingering clouds, spotty snowfall, and a cold wind.

Future ice potential through Friday morning (WVLT)

The weekend starts out nice, but we are seeing a few light showers to move in Sunday into Monday. Models are still not agreeing on the timing, but some light rain/snow showers are possible Sunday with spotty mountain snow early Monday. We’ll continue to watch this system over the next several days.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

