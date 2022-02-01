Advertisement

Tennessee bill would prohibit schools from offering “obscene” books in libraries

The proposal comes as McMinn County Schools is making national headlines for banning the Pulitzer-winning graphic novel Maus.
Tennessee State Capitol
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Tennessee bill would prohibit public schools from including “obscene” books in libraries. The bill, House Bill 1944, was proposed by Rep. Scott Cepicky of Culleoka and Sen. Joey Hensley of Hohenwald.

The bill would also apply to charter schools.

“An LEA or public school, including a public charter school, must not allow obscene materials or materials harmful to minors... to be available to students in the school libraries controlled by the LEA or public school,” the bill reads.

The proposal comes as McMinn County Schools is making national headlines for banning the Pulitzer-winning graphic novel Maus. Maus tells the story of Art Spiegleman’s parents, a Jewish couple in the Auschwitz concentration camp. The McMinn County school board banned the book from school curriculum for its obscenity, siting eight swear words and a drawing of a nude female mouse.

If House Bill 1944 is passed it will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

