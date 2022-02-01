Advertisement

Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future plans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn’t ready to make a decision about retirement.

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other.”

The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He’s under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is coming off one of the best seasons in his 22-year career.

“I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives so when that decision comes, it’ll come,” Brady said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department took a defensive approach, using large fire hoses on the outside of the...
Standard Knitting Mill property owners speak following Sunday blaze
Anthony “Tony” Bean
Former Tenn. police chief convicted of using excessive force
Scene of I-75 Crash
Tennessee man charged with DUI in Anderson Co. crash
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police
Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say
Armed and dangerous suspect at large following fatal shooting, police say

Latest News

Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
Driver flown to hospital following Anderson Co. crash
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
FILE - Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, discusses his bill for a government-funded universal...
Universal health care bill fails to pass in California
Donald Sahota’s wife told dispatchers that her husband, an armed, off-duty police officer, was...
Deputy seeking suspect mistakenly shoots off-duty officer in Wash. state