Visitors making unfortunate mark on Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Graffiti, trash, and what are called “love locks” can be found at the Gatlinburg Bypass Overlook in the park.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountain National Park saw more than 14.1 million visitors in 2021. The increase in visitors, great for tourism, but these visitors are leaving stuff behind. Graffiti, trash, and what are called “love locks” can be found at the Gatlinburg Bypass Overlook in the park.

A love lock is a padlock that is attached to property and then the person throws away the key. The idea is that the lock will stay forever just like the couples long lasting love.

Defacing park property could result in an up to $5,000 fine and 6 months of jail time.

Braden and friends collected about 60 love locks that weighed more than 20 LBs total.

“Take in all the beauty that the park offers, but leave it that way, don’t make an impact, don’t make a negative impact. Whether you’re throwing trash out, or whether you’re doing graffiti, or anything of that nature. In fact, when you’re in the area, you know, kind of look up, you know, is there a way to give back?,” said Braden.

Braden and the group Save our Smokies hosts public cleanups. Last year they collected than 10 thousand pounds of litter. They’re next cleanup is planned for April.

