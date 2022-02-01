Will recent fire torch future plans for Standard Knitting Mill?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Knoxville’s oldest buildings was on track to become one of Knoxville’s latest redevelopment projects until it hit a few snags, including a Sunday night double fire. Back in 2019, the owners of Standard Knitting Mill had plans to redevelop it, but the pandemic delayed those plans.

Property owners WRS, Inc., out of South Carolina, proposed turning the building into a mixed-use building with loft-style apartments, restaurants, modern exhibits and roof top farming. A spokesperson told WVLT News that they’re still hopeful to move forward, but the future depends on the amount of damage there now.

“We’re aware obviously of the fire yesterday but as yet unaware of the extent of the damage done to the facility,” Kevin Rogers, with WRS Inc. said. “Determining the extent of damage may take some time and depending on that extent, it may or may not alter the manner in which we hope to redevelop the property. We’re heartened to hear that no lives were lost in the fire and immensely grateful for the professionalism and prompt action of the Knoxville Fire Department and the Knoxville Police Department.”

The mill has deep roots across East Tennessee and was Knoxville’s bread and butter in the 1900′s. Historians at the Knox Co. Library said a quarter of Knoxvillians were employed in the 1940′s.

Pictures and artifacts inside the McClung Collection show how the mill has woven in rich history and economic drive across East Tennessee. The Mill was the first to manufacture cotton underwear in the south. According to the mill’s guiding plan, employees were expected to attend Sunday church service, start a weekly savings program and live by the golden rule.

Additionally, each shift started with a one minute prayer during world war one. Historians said Sunday night’s fire is now a new piece of the mill’s story.

“What strikes me is that, that building is older than most Knoxvillians, myself included,” Eric Dawson, McClung collection manager. “It just has always been there. It’s always been a part of our lives, even though it wasn’t in use. It stood as a really great landmark.”

The library has an entire file on the mill as well as an original uniform the women wore during that time.

The owners have said on record that they wish to leverage the history of the the mill while injecting new life through design, architecture and site planning.

