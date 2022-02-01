‘You’re not alone’ | How to help prevent suicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Suicide is a delicate and complex topic. Cheslie Kryst’s death sparked discussions around the country about mental health.

Police said Kryst, the 2019 Miss USA and entertainment news program correspondent, jumped to her death on Sunday.

“These types of deaths can bring those feelings back up to the surface,” said Emily Hager, the East Regional Director for Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, “Suicide doesn’t discriminate.”

She said risk factors include:

Hopelessness

Substance abuse

Previous suicide attempt

Violence, victimization and perpetration

High conflict and violent relationships

Sense of isolation and lack of social support

History of suicide

Financial and work stress

Barriers to health care

Access to lethal means

Unsafe media portrayals of suicide

Stigma associated with therapy

History of depression and other mental illnesses

She said engagement with people and finding connections to family, friends and community help.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to prevent suicide,” said Hager. “And all it really takes is to engage. And show that you care and show compassion towards people.”

She wants people to remember help is available.

“You’re not alone,” explained Hager. “And there are a bunch of people out there that want to connect with you and that want to help.”

Resources include the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse. The Crisis Line is available across the state by dialing 855-CRISIS-1.

There is a Crisis text line as well. You can text TN to 741 741. There you can have a conversation via text message with a licensed provider.

In the Knoxville area, there’s a crisis stabilization unit at the McNabb Center. That number is 865-541-6958. The McNabb Center also has a walk-in center for families, particularly youth in crisis.

Lastly, a Suicide Grievers Support Group in Knoxville is run by PJ Alexander, LCSW, CT, BCD. You can learn more information about that by emailing Alexander at pj4031@tds.net.

