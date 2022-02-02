Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot

Have you seen this baby?
City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statewide Amber Alert is in effect for a 2-day-old baby girl from Memphis whose mother was fatally shot Tuesday night in Whitehaven, according to police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen near Sedgwick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven with her mother. Memphis Police Department released information Wednesday morning detailing a shooting in the same location.

An abandoned vehicle was found in the area around 11:15 p.m. and after a search, a 27-year-old woman, identified as the baby’s mother, was found shot to death.

Kennedy was not at the scene.

MPD issued a City Watch for the infant early Wednesday morning.

AMBER ALERT: 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle
AMBER ALERT: 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

If you have any information on this case, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

April Duncan
TBI investigates death of Scott Co. school resource officer
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Former East Tennessee police officer facing assault charges
Former East Tennessee police officer facing assault charges
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in West Knox County
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in deadly shooting in West Knox County
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police

Latest News

Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun for the weekend of Jan. 19
Find Your Fun
Find your Fun to ring in 2022!
Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun for the holiday season!
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park representative said this year’s fall season has been...
Fall colors
Events for you and the kids to Find Your Fun this weekend
Events for you and the kids to Find Your Fun this weekend