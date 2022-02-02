Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statewide Amber Alert is in effect for a 2-day-old baby girl from Memphis whose mother was fatally shot Tuesday night in Whitehaven, according to police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen near Sedgwick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven with her mother. Memphis Police Department released information Wednesday morning detailing a shooting in the same location.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept. Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis.



If you have seen Kennedy, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/FKx8Ch6Uvz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2022

An abandoned vehicle was found in the area around 11:15 p.m. and after a search, a 27-year-old woman, identified as the baby’s mother, was found shot to death.

Kennedy was not at the scene.

MPD issued a City Watch for the infant early Wednesday morning.

AMBER ALERT: 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

If you have any information on this case, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

