Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A massive search effort is underway to find a 2-day-old girl from Memphis whose mother was fatally shot. However, police say evidence suggests the baby may be dead.

Brandon Isabelle, the father of missing baby Kennedy Hoyle, has been arrested. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for both Kennedy and 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle, the child’s mother, WMC reports.

A statewide Amber Alert, issued Wednesday, remains in effect for Kennedy.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Kennedy Hoyle was last seen near Sedgwick Drive and Levi Road in the neighborhood of Whitehaven with her mother, according to WMC.

Memphis Police Department released information Wednesday morning detailing a shooting in the same location. Police reported an abandoned vehicle was found in the area around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. After a search, the body of a 27-year-old woman, identified by family as Danielle Hoyle, was found shot to death.

Kennedy was not found at the scene.

According to a police affidavit, Isabelle admitted to luring Hoyle to the area of Levi and Sedgwick and shooting her, WMC reports. He also admitted to taking the child out of the car and driving her to Island Park and the Upper Mud Island Boat Ramp, where he tossed the child into the water.

Isabelle told police he tossed the gun he shot Hoyle with into the Mississippi river.

Kennedy is described to be 17 inches tall and weigh about 6 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.

Memphis police and other law enforcement agencies were seen searching an area of the city known as Mud Island in connection to Kennedy’s disappearance. A road in the area was blocked off by law enforcement. Boats and a helicopter are being used in the search.

If someone has any information on this case, they are urged to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is an ongoing investigation.

