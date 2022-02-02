Advertisement

Bassmaster Classic set to return to Knoxville

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fifty-three anglers from all across the country are competing for the top prize in Knoxville’s Bassmaster Classic competition. Visit Knoxville officials announced the return of the competition Wednesday morning.

The competition isn’t just for fun, however. The event is also a primary spot for unveiling new fishing gear and products, Visit Knoxville representatives said.

The Bassmaster Classic isn’t just a Knoxville event, either. “We have viewers from all over the world,” a competition representative said.

“The excitement of catching something... that to me is what fishing is all about,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. “I am so excited that the Bassmaster Classic is coming back to Knoxville.” Kincannon went on to say that 2019′s Bassmaster event brought over $32 million to Knoxville.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs also spoke on the event’s return.

“Fishing is a very challenging thing, and it amazes me to see the professional anglers and the kind of things they do,” Jacobs said. “They could not have picked a better place than Knox County.”

The weigh-in is set for Thompson Bowling Arena, and anglers will be fishing in Fort Loudon Lake in Tellico. The event will be held from March 24 - 26, 2023.

