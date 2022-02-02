Burned body, abandoned car belonging to missing Morristown man found in Grainger Co.

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burned body found in the area.

On Jan. 28, officers were called to the area of Highway 11 after a call was made on a suspicious vehicle. The caller told officials he saw a silver Mazda vehicle parked on a lake bottom for a couple of days while duck hunting, according to a police report.

Prior to arrival, officers were able to scan the tags and determine the car belonged to a missing man out of Morristown City. While on the scene, officers were able to locate a wallet and cellphone near the scene. The wallet matched the tag on the vehicle, that was owned by Skyler Etgen who was reported missing on Jan. 25, according to officials.

Two K-9s with the Morristown Police Department were called to the scene. According to the report, a K-9 was able to locate a burned body a short distance away from the vehicle. Officials with the Morristown Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were requested to respond to the scene.

Evidence was collected by the TBI. The body was sent to the Knoxville Forensic Center for autopsy and identification.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.