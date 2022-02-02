Advertisement

Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are some fun events going on as we head into the first weekend of February!

Thursday, February 3rd:

The musical Mean Girls is at the Tennessee Theatre this week. You can go see the hit Broadway musical Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and then Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Be sure to wear pink!

Friday, February 4th:

Starting Friday and lasting through Sunday is the Knoxville Auto Show. The auto show features dozens of manufacturers and auto dealers displaying new makes and models under one roof. You can even test drive select vehicles Saturday and Sunday. The event takes place at the Knoxville Convention Center Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 5th:

The Covenant Health Kids Run kicks off on Saturday. The race encourages kids to complete the 26.2-mile marathon in just under two months. The race starts with a one-mile fun run at Zoo Knoxville at noon on Saturday. Each kid will get a mileage log to track their miles over the two months. The race concludes on the final mile at World’s Fair Par on March 26th. Admission to the zoo is free on Saturday to each child who registers for the fun run and one guest. Additional guests get half-price admission.

Christian music’s biggest multi-artists tour is back! Winter Jam 2022 is coming to Thompson Boling Arena on Saturday. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 4 p.m., the Pre Jam Party is at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m.

