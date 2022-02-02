First responders rescue two people trapped in car following crash on Old Rutledge Pike
Two people were rescued after being trapped in a car following a crash on Old Rutledge Pike Wednesday afternoon.
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Co. Rescue along with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Rutledge Pike and Mine Rd. on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with Knox Co. Rescue.
Responders rescued two people who were trapped in the same vehicle and both were transported to a local trauma center.
Mine Rd. was temporarily closed following the crash but has since been reopened.
