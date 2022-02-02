First responders rescue two people trapped in car following crash on Old Rutledge Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Co. Rescue along with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Rutledge Pike and Mine Rd. on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with Knox Co. Rescue.

Responders rescued two people who were trapped in the same vehicle and both were transported to a local trauma center.

Mine Rd. was temporarily closed following the crash but has since been reopened.

Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire on the scene of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Old Rutledge Pike... Posted by Knox County Rescue on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.