Heavy rain arrives as our First Alert Weather Day beings Thursday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey breaks down the impacts for Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain is here and is here to stay through Friday morning. Heavier bands arrive Thursday with some mixing along the TN/KY line which is why our WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in place Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain continues tonight with an 80% coverage. Rain is light to moderate with some isolated heavier downpours. Temperatures only drop to around 48 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday starts out rainy, with the start of the Flood Watch as well. There are a few early afternoon pauses, helping temperatures boost to around 62 degrees, then a line of heavier rain and isolated storms move through with a 100% coverage through the evening and early overnight. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day is on track to last through Friday morning as we’ll monitor for any high water impacts because we’ll collect 2 to 3 inches of total rain across our area by this point.

Future rainfall through Friday morning
Future rainfall through Friday morning(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

A WVLT First Alert for ice potential is still for the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, where a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and some snow clips our area.

Light ice possible along the KY/TN line
Light ice possible along the KY/TN line(WVLT)

Friday is on track to cool, with the 50s for an overnight high, dropping to the low 40s early morning, and upper 30s just after sunrise. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s by Friday afternoon. We’ll have mostly cloudy views linger, with spotty mountain snow showers, and a chilly breeze.

The weekend starts out chilly, but sunny. Saturday warms from the low 20s to the low 40s. We could have spotty wintry mix to snow showers by Sunday morning, with a low around 27 degrees, but we’re looking at more clearing for the afternoon and a high around 49 degrees.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

