Advertisement

Indiana teen sentenced 100 years for killing younger siblings

Indiana teen sentenced for killing his young siblings
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - A teenager was sentenced to a pair of 50-year terms that will run consecutively for the murders of his two younger siblings.

WXIX reports Nickalas Kedrowitz was found guilty in 2021 on two counts of murder for the deaths of his 2-year-old sister Desiree McCartney and his 11-month-old stepbrother Nathaniel Ritz.

A judge sentenced Kedrowitz to 100 total years in jail on Tuesday. Each murder charge carries a 50-year sentence that will run consecutively.

Kedrowitz was 13 years old when Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel said he killed his siblings.

Nathaniel’s stepmother, Christina McCartney, said on May 1, 2017, she came home to find her daughter lifeless. McCartney said her son told her something was wrong and that Desiree “wasn’t breathing right.”

Both children died of suffocation in the family’s home in Osgood, officials ruled. McCartney died May 6 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Ritz died 81 days later.

Kerdowitz was arrested in August 2018. Officials say after Ritz’s death, the teen confessed.

“There were several remarks that were made to police about freeing the siblings from some sort of hell,” Hertel said.

Indiana law allows juveniles as young as 12 to be tried as adults for murder.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Most Read

April Duncan
TBI investigates death of Scott Co. school resource officer
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Former East Tennessee police officer facing assault charges
Former East Tennessee police officer facing assault charges
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in West Knox County
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in deadly shooting in West Knox County
City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot

Latest News

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wears a mask as he listens to fellow speakers at a news...
Officials urge mask-wearing for fans attending Super Bowl
President Biden announces relaunch of 'cancer moon shot'
Push to ‘end’ cancer reignites as President Biden relaunches ‘cancer moonshot’ to find a cure
President Biden announces relaunch of 'cancer moon shot'
Push to ‘end’ cancer reignites as President Biden relaunches ‘cancer moonshot’ to find a cure
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at...
Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case
FILE - Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., center, arrives for votes on amendments to advance the $1...
Sen. Luján to be out at least 4 weeks, Biden agenda at risk