Knoxville man leads deputies on chase, crashes into cruiser

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in jail after reportedly leading Knox County Sheriff deputies on a chase exceeding 90 miles per hour before crashing.

According to a report obtained by WVLT News, officers tried to stop James Cunningham, 54, for speeding on W Beaver Creek Road, but Cunningham refused to stop, leading them on a chase. Other deputies were called in and they tried to stop Cunningham, who crashed into a bystander’s Toyota Camry and an officer’s cruiser.

Cunningham then continued to flee down Clinton Highway before crossing out of Knox County, the report said. Four minutes after crossing the county line, the officers were informed that Cunningham had crashed his car in Anderson County. The officers responded to the scene of the crash and reportedly found Cunningham a few hundred feet away in the woods, complaining of knee and shoulder pain.

Cunningham was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be evaluated for injuries, the report said. He is currently in custody.

