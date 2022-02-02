Advertisement

Knoxville man leads deputies on chase, crashes into cruiser

A Knoxville man is in jail after reportedly leading Knox County Sheriff deputies on a chase exceeding 90 miles per hour before crashing.
James Cunningham
James Cunningham(KCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in jail after reportedly leading Knox County Sheriff deputies on a chase exceeding 90 miles per hour before crashing.

According to a report obtained by WVLT News, officers tried to stop James Cunningham, 54, for speeding on W Beaver Creek Road, but Cunningham refused to stop, leading them on a chase. Other deputies were called in and they tried to stop Cunningham, who crashed into a bystander’s Toyota Camry and an officer’s cruiser.

Cunningham then continued to flee down Clinton Highway before crossing out of Knox County, the report said. Four minutes after crossing the county line, the officers were informed that Cunningham had crashed his car in Anderson County. The officers responded to the scene of the crash and reportedly found Cunningham a few hundred feet away in the woods, complaining of knee and shoulder pain.

Cunningham was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be evaluated for injuries, the report said. He is currently in custody.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Chris Jenkins
‘We are devastated’ | Deputy killed by tractor-trailer in I-75 North crash
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
A driver crashed a car into a telephone poll and landed in the yard of a home on Salem Church Rd.
One dead after driver hits telephone poll, flips car into yard of Knoxville home
Burned body, abandoned car belonging to missing Morristown man found in Grainger Co.
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

Heavy rain is followed by a hint of ice to the north.
First Alert: Pouring rain to brief ice glaze, then deeply colder
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
When you join a Pink Adventure Tour, you enter a story that takes you off-road and behind the...
Discover the Smokies in a Pink Jeep
A 30-year employee of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been named the employee of...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park names employee of the year