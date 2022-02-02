Knoxville’s African-American history detailed in nearly 100-year-old book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although the Beck Cultural Exchange Center teaches Black History all year long, in honor of Black History Month, the center will be sharing an artifact each day in February from their collection of nearly 50,000 artifacts to provide a fuller picture of local Black history and culture in East Tennessee.

Kicking-off Black History Month, Renee Kesler, the president of the Beck Center said a book from 1929 called the Knoxville Negro by Bartow G. Wilson played a big part in providing photos and full biographies to the center of some of the most influential men and women to live in Knoxville.

“We’re talking about a 23-year-old who literally put together a document that will stand the test of time. It’s the Knoxville Negro. Mr. Bartow, who put it together literally looks at all of Knoxville and says who are the great people that we need to talk about? So that we can talk about how our race is progressing, he outlined every one of them including his educators, doctors, lawyers, you name it,” shared Kesler.

Within the 100 pages of The Knoxville Negro is a list of Black-owned businesses within the city, and historical addresses of areas now lost due to Urban Renewal.

“It’s encouraging, it’s inspiring, My hope is that for those who get to see this for the first time, is that they can recognize the extraordinary history of great people who lived in this community,” said Kesler.

You can learn more about the Beck Cultural Exchange Center and how to book a tour by clicking here.

