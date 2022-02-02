Morristown man takes trail name “Tennessee” hiking the Appalachian Trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb lives in Morristown. He said hiking the Appalachian Trail is not just a “bucket list item, it’s the whole bucket.”

Lamb is a truck driver, hauling freight for Colonial Pipeline. He is extremely thankful his job let him take off 5 weeks to pursue his passion. In March, Lamb is trading the open road for the open trails.

“In the truck on the interstate you have those white lines, when I’m on the trail I’ll have different white markers,” said Lamb.

He’s hoping to summit on his birthday- Aug. 22 - which means he plans to complete his 2,200 mile trek, across 14 states, in about 5 months.

“It’s hard to sleep at night right now. You get overwhelmed,” said Lamb.

If you’d like to follow along with his journey, you can follow his TikTok account here.

