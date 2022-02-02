Advertisement

Morristown man takes trail name “Tennessee” hiking the Appalachian Trail

Roger Lamb lives in Morristown. He said hiking the Appalachian Trail is not just a “bucket list item, it’s the whole bucket.”
Roger Lamb lives in Morristown. He said hiking the Appalachian Trail is not just a “bucket list item, it’s the whole bucket.”
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb lives in Morristown. He said hiking the Appalachian Trail is not just a “bucket list item, it’s the whole bucket.”

Lamb is a truck driver, hauling freight for Colonial Pipeline. He is extremely thankful his job let him take off 5 weeks to pursue his passion. In March, Lamb is trading the open road for the open trails.

“In the truck on the interstate you have those white lines, when I’m on the trail I’ll have different white markers,” said Lamb.

He’s hoping to summit on his birthday- Aug. 22 - which means he plans to complete his 2,200 mile trek, across 14 states, in about 5 months.

“It’s hard to sleep at night right now. You get overwhelmed,” said Lamb.

If you’d like to follow along with his journey, you can follow his TikTok account here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
A driver crashed a car into a telephone poll and landed in the yard of a home on Salem Church Rd.
One dead after driver hits telephone poll, flips car into yard of Knoxville home
Burned body, abandoned car belonging to missing Morristown man found in Grainger Co.
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot

Latest News

LCSO Deputy Killed In I-75 Crash
Excessive rain can lead to flooding through Thursday night.
Last wave of heavy rain can lead to flooding, patchy ice possible for some tomorrow morning
The section will be closed while police clear the area.
LCSO: Deputy hit and killed in I-75 North crash
Dolly Parton will host the ACM Awards.
Dolly Parton to host Academy of Country Music Awards
Officer-Involved Crash Closes I-75 North
Officer-Involved Crash Closes I-75 North