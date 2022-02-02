One dead after driver hits telephone poll, flips car into yard of Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a driver crashed a car into a telephone poll into the yard of a home on the 5000 block of Salem Church Rd., according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

Crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a house just after 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday and when they arrived, they found the car flipped upside down and in the front yard of the home, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will be leading the investigation.

“Please remember this family as they deal with their loss,” officials said.

This is a developing story.

This afternoon at approximately 340pm Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a reported vehicle into a... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.