Advertisement

One dead after driver hits telephone poll, flips car into yard of Knoxville home

One person is dead following a car crash on Salem Church Rd.
A driver crashed a car into a telephone poll and landed in the yard of a home on Salem Church Rd.
A driver crashed a car into a telephone poll and landed in the yard of a home on Salem Church Rd.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a driver crashed a car into a telephone poll into the yard of a home on the 5000 block of Salem Church Rd., according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

Crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a house just after 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday and when they arrived, they found the car flipped upside down and in the front yard of the home, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will be leading the investigation.

“Please remember this family as they deal with their loss,” officials said.

This is a developing story.

This afternoon at approximately 340pm Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a reported vehicle into a...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Duncan
TBI investigates death of Scott Co. school resource officer
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Former East Tennessee police officer facing assault charges
Former East Tennessee police officer facing assault charges
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in West Knox County
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in deadly shooting in West Knox County
City Watch: 2-week-old Kennedy Hoyle
Amber Alert issued for 2-day-old baby girl reported missing in Memphis, mother found fatally shot

Latest News

Anderson Co. Schools student reads book in the library
East Tennessee parents, lawmakers react to proposed book ban bill
April Campbell speaks to reporters at one of the scenes in Memphis where law enforcement search...
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Heavy rain moves in Thursday evening
Heavy rain arrives as our First Alert Weather Day beings Thursday
A car crash on Old Rutledge Pike temporarily closed Mine Road on Wednesday afternoon.
First responders rescue two people trapped in car following crash on Old Rutledge Pike
Book Banning Bill Controversy
Book Banning Bill Controversy