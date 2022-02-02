Pellissippi State offering free career training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pellissippi State Community College is offering free career training to those affected by COVID-19 job losses. The non-credit program, called Reimagine Your Career, will also include an interview with one of Pellissippi’s partner businesses, such as DENSO, Avero Advisors, PCS Inc., Flowers Foods or Allevia Technology.

Those that participate will select a field to study, such as customer service, information technology or manufacturing.

“This is a great opportunity for both the individuals in our community that were impacted negatively from the pandemic and for the businesses that make up our local economy,” said Teri Brahams, executive director of economic and workforce development for Pellissippi State. “There are people who are seeking a meaningful career path and financial stability, and there are businesses that need people with certain skillsets to fill their open positions. It’s a win-win situation we’re helping provide.”

The program is free, but it is 30 hours long. Training in a specific track can take another 36 to 140 hours. Those interested can find more information here.

