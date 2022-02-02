Rounds of rain start today, add up to a flooding risk and a WVLT First Alert Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is moving through at times building up Wednesday, but continuing through Thursday. This is why we’ve had a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for flooding risks Thursday, and a Flood Watch is now also in effect. The colder air slides in Friday, clipping the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line with some wintry mix creating patchy ice risks.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Choppy cooling this morning allowed Knoxville to drop to 33, Sevierville 28, but Oak Ridge stopped at 35 and Crossville only dropped to 43. More warmth and humidity flow into our area, along with that rain.

Warmer air flows in with the rain, so temperatures stay mild Wednesday, but it comes with on and off light to moderate rain and some heavier downpours. We’re topping out around 55 degrees. Moderate rain spreads out to an 80% coverage this evening, with spotty heavier rainfall.

Tonight, the 80% coverage continues. It’s mostly moderate rain, but still some heavier downpours move through at times. We’re only cooling to around 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heavy rainfall potential through Thursday (WVLT)

Thursday starts out rainy, with the start of the Flood Watch as well. There are a few early afternoon pauses, helping temperatures boost to around 62 degrees, then a line of heavier rain and isolated storms moves through with a 100% coverage through the evening and early overnight. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day is on track to last through Friday morning, as we’ll monitor for any high water impacts, because we’ll collect 2 to 3 inches of total rain across our area by this point.

Ice potential Friday morning (WVLT)

A WVLT First Alert for ice potential is still for the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, where a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and some snow clips our area.

Friday is on track to cooling, with 50s for an overnight high, dropping to the low 40s early morning, and upper 30s just after sunrise, down to the mid 30s by the afternoon. We’ll have mostly cloudy views linger, with spotty mountain snow showers, and a chilly breeze.

The weekend starts out chilly, but sunny. Saturday warms from low 20s to the low 40s. We could have spotty wintry mix to snow showers by Sunday morning, with a low around 27 degrees, but we’re looking at more clearing for the afternoon and a high around 49 degrees.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

