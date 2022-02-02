Advertisement

Tennessee adds New Jersey defensive lineman on Signing Day

The 6′6″, 260-pounder chose Tennessee over offers from Florida, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Pitt, among others.
Jayson Jenkins
Jayson Jenkins
By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second of two National Signing Days has been a quiet one for Tennessee. The Vols added to its 2022 class by earning a commitment and signing New Jersey defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins.

The three-star prospect is ranked as the 17th-best player in the state, according to Rivals.

Jenkins joins 19 other signees in the class, along with fellow defensive linemen Tyre West and Jordan Phillips.

