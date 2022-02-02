Tennessee adds New Jersey defensive lineman on Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second of two National Signing Days has been a quiet one for Tennessee. The Vols added to its 2022 class by earning a commitment and signing New Jersey defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins.

The 6′6″, 260-pounder chose Tennessee over offers from Florida, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Pitt, among others.

The three-star prospect is ranked as the 17th-best player in the state, according to Rivals.

Jenkins joins 19 other signees in the class, along with fellow defensive linemen Tyre West and Jordan Phillips.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.