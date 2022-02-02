Tennessee trucking companies not looking to hire 18-year-old candidates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -With the newly implemented Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program across the country, the hope is for the job vacancies in the trucking industries to be improved.

While Jason York at Frontier Transport agreed that there needed to be filled jobs, he didn’t agree with putting an 18-year-old behind the wheel of a truck.

“I struggle with a camper and I’m a 40-year-old man, I can’t imagine what an 18-year-old would do with a big rig,” said York.

From a philosophical standpoint York doesn’t feel like 18 is old enough to be driving a semi-truck. From a money standpoint, it solidifies his case not to hire an 18-year-old because of how much more it would cost a business in insurance payments.

“You’re probably looking at 35-40 percent more and insurance in the trucking business. I mean, you see the billboards out there. Hey, did you get hit by a big truck? And stuff like that. Insurance, it feels like malpractice insurance for doctors as expensive as it is,” said York.

The Tennessee Truck Driving School said no companies they work with have expressed any interest in hiring an 18-year-old driver.

