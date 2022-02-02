Advertisement

Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her

41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) - A recent arrest affidavit alleges that a Texas woman killed her roommate by sitting on her until she suffocated.

Gloria Ann Jordan, 41, was arrested by police on charges of manslaughter Tuesday.

The Wichita Falls Police Department alleges that she killed her roommate, Gloria Farmer, on Nov. 21. Law enforcement originally said Farmer’s death was medical after being called to the home on Las Cruces Lane, which Jordan and Farmer shared with a third roommate. However, they ordered a follow-up investigation after a family friend came forward a few days later with concerns.

Law enforcement then questioned Farmer’s roommate, who reportedly said that Jordan might have caused Farmer’s death. She told police she hadn’t said anything to them on the day of the death because she was afraid of Jordan. According to an affidavit, the roommate stated that Jordan put her hand on Farmer’s forehead while praying, and pushed her backward in an office chair until Farmer and the chair fell over.

Court documents say that Jordan then straddled Farmer’s body, sitting on her chest while Farmer told her to get off because she couldn’t breathe. The roommate reportedly tried to move Jordan off of Farmer, but the other woman is said to have stayed in her position until Farmer stopped breathing.

An autopsy report found Farmer’s death to have been caused by mechanical asphyxia, and said the manner of death was homicide.

Police reportedly questioned Jordan on Nov. 24 at the hospital, where she had been admitted for an unrelated medical condition. Jordan allegedly admitted to pushing Farmer over and straddling her body in a “prayer position” with her hand on Farmer’s forehead, but refused to answer further questions.

Jordan is also facing charges related to a separate incident on Nov. 25. Police allege that she slammed a woman’s head into the wall multiple times while shouting, “I rebuke you in the name of the Lord.” The woman had reportedly refused to drive her to Dallas for a medical appointment unless Jordan paid for gas.

Jordan was arrested by Burkburnett police on Tuesday, shortly after the Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers for the public’s help in finding her. The latter organization had offered a reward of $1,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Jordan remains in Wichita County Jail, and her bond has been set at $150,000.

