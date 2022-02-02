Advertisement

Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

The Washington Commanders' President Jason Wright spoke about the team's name change after it was announced Wednesday. (Source: WJLA)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Washington’s NFL team is now known as the Commanders.

The new name unveiled Wednesday comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and under fresh pressure from sponsors. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons.

Washington is the latest American major professional team to abandon its name linked to Native Americans, and it was considered one of the most egregious.

Richard Sneed, principal chief of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians based in Cherokee, North Carolina, has stressed Native Americans have more to worry about than names of sports teams, but said during the World Series that Washington was “the only name I felt was derogatory. Yeah, that’s offensive. The rest of them never really bothered me and still don’t bother me to this day.”

While Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians have changed their name, the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and baseball’s Atlanta Braves have said they are not planning to make a similar change.

The NFL's Washington Commanders unveiled their new uniforms Wednesday.
The NFL's Washington Commanders unveiled their new uniforms Wednesday.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)

Washington owner Dan Snyder is “excited” about the new change that pays “homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital.”

“As we kick off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us,” Snyder said. “We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy and Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington.”

From 1932 until two seasons ago, Washington had used the name Redskins — which offended Native Americans and others.

As the Commanders, Washington keeps the same burgundy and gold colors that were around for the three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ‘90s glory days. It follows the desire of team president Jason Wright and coach Ron Rivera for the new name to have a connection to the U.S. military.

Commanders was chosen over other finalists such as Red Hogs, Admirals and Presidents. Red Wolves, an initial fan favorite, was ruled out earlier in the process because of copyright and trademark hurdles.

The rebranding process had been going on since the summer of 2020, when team officials opted for the temporary Washington Football Team name that lingered into the 2021 season.

The change comes amid the organization’s latest controversy: dozens of former employees describing a toxic workplace culture, which caused Snyder to commission an investigation that was taken over by the NFL. After the investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm, the league fined Washington $10 million and Snyder temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the team to his wife, Tanya, while he focused on a new stadium agreement.

The league did not release a written report of Wilkinson’s findings, a move that sparked criticism. The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform is holding a roundtable discussion Thursday with a handful of former team employees to discuss their experiences.

Getting a stadium deal done is next on the agenda for Snyder and his front office. The team’s lease at FedEx Field expires after the 2027 season and momentum is building for an agreement in Virginia, though sites in Maryland and the District of Columbia are still under consideration.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Duncan
TBI investigates death of Scott Co. school resource officer
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Former East Tennessee police officer facing assault charges
Former East Tennessee police officer facing assault charges
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in West Knox County
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in deadly shooting in West Knox County
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police
Report: Woman beaten to death, Knox Co. boyfriend charged by police

Latest News

President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
LIVE: Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension