West High School standout Shannon Blair to walk on for Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - West High School athlete Shannon Blair is staying home.

A three-star standout for the Rebels, Blair was originally committed to Michigan State before suffering a season-ending knee injury this fall.

He’s staying home! So proud of Shannon! He was worked hard to overcome obstacles in his way! 🧡🍊❤️💙@shannon_blair1 https://t.co/BFqvT06b6x — West HS Football (@westrebelsfb) February 2, 2022

Blair played wide receiver and cornerback for West and will enroll at Tennessee as a preferred walk-on.

The 6′1″ athlete had Power Five offers from Duke, Purdue, Wake Forest and Maryland.

