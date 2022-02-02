West High School standout Shannon Blair to walk on for Vols
A three-star standout for the Rebels, Blair was originally committed to Michigan State before suffering a season-ending knee injury this fall.
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - West High School athlete Shannon Blair is staying home.
Blair played wide receiver and cornerback for West and will enroll at Tennessee as a preferred walk-on.
The 6′1″ athlete had Power Five offers from Duke, Purdue, Wake Forest and Maryland.
