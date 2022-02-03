76-year-old man gets to meet dispatcher who sent help after falling inside his home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, 76-year-old Joe Cologgi got the chance to thank those who came to his rescue after he fell inside his home.

Colggi who lives alone, fell back in December after his knee gave out. Trying to keep his balance, Cologgi said he grabbed onto a bookcase, but the bookcase fell down with him.

Unable to get up or grab the phone, he was able to get help by pressing an ADT medical alert button.

Cologgi said the dispatcher, Susan Rhodes, helped to keep him calm until help arrived.

”Because you think am I gonna lay here for days? It’s important for me to be independent and stay in my house for as long as I can. When she came on her voice was very calming so I started feeling better,” shared Cologgi.

Cologgi and Rhodes were able to meet in-person outside of Cologgi’s home.

Rhodes was awarded by the security company for helping to keep Cologgi calm and sending out help.

“It’s always great to know what your doing is making a difference, but at the same time, it’s very humbling. I work with a lot of people that do exactly what I do every day. I’m just one of many. And it feels surreal to be in this situation,” said Cologgi.

Cologgi also got the chance to thank the first responders from the Knoxville Fire Department who responded to the call.

ADT gave the fire department a check for nearly $10,000.

Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks with KFD said that check will go towards rescue training.

Although he lives alone, Cologgi was thankful that help is always nearby.

“She made a potentially bad situation a little bit better. I still suffer from knee problems, but I know there is a procedure in place that I can call on,” shared Cologgi.

