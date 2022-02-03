Allegations show Jim Haslam’s Browns paid former head coach Hue Jackson to lose games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brian Flores, recently fired by the Miami Dolphins, accused the NFL and three teams of racism. He is also claiming that the owner of the Dolphins, Stephen Ross, offered him money to lose games on purpose.

Former coach of the Cleveland Browns, Hue Jackson, claimed that a similar situation happened to him by owner of the Cleveland Browns and Knoxville native, Jimmy Haslam.

Jackson coached the Browns from 2016 to 2018. During his 40 games coached for Cleveland, he went 3-36-1 for a .088 winning percentage.

Well Jimmy Haslam, was happy while we kept losing. — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

Jackson told ESPN that he told Haslam that he wasn’t interested in bonus money and instead wanted that money used to improve the team.

“And I remember very candidly saying to Jimmy, ‘I’m not interested in bonus money,’ because I’ve never known that to be a bonus. I was interested in taking whatever that money was and putting it toward getting more players on our football team because I didn’t think we were very talented at all,” Jackson told ESPN. “I know what good football teams look like, play like, what they act like and we didn’t have a lot of talented players on the team at that time.”

In the NFL, the more games you lose, the better draft position you receive.

The team released a statement about the accusation, calling it completely fabricated.

“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated,” officials for the team told Yahoo Sports reporter Charles Robinson. “Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated. Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.” — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 2, 2022

Haslam is the chairman of the board of Pilot Flying J, the truck stop chain based in Knoxville and has been the owner of the Browns for the past decade.

He was subpoenaed to appear in a videotaped deposition in a civil lawsuit against the Pilot Flying J truck-stop chain owned by the family of Haslam and his brother, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

The lawsuit was filed by companies that declined to participate in an $85 million settlement between Pilot and 5,500 trucking companies in connection with a scheme to cheat customers out of promised discounts and rebates. The company also paid a $92 million federal penalty.

Haslam has denied knowing about the scheme.

