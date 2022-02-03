Austin High School and Knoxville College graduate ends up working in the White House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Austin-East Magnet High School was once formerly known as Austin High School. The school has seen several notable graduates, including one that worked in the White House under Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Renee Kesler, the president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center says the school was built in 1879 by a Woman named Emily Austin from Philadelphia.

“The school was named after Ms. Emily Austin who just so happens to be a white woman,” shared Renee Kesler, President of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

Kesler says Austin raised money to have the high school built.

“She’ll come to Knoxville really as an educator, and she will begin to teach which were then called colored children. As she begins to teach the children, she realizes really quickly that they don’t have a high school,” says Kesler.

The Beck Center has a portrait of Austin High students from 1911. This is the Beck Center’s earliest class photo for Austin High School

“We have some books with names and dates and things like that’s a little bit earlier, but this is the first one where we actually have photographs, so it’s really exciting,” shared Kesler.

One of the graduates of that class, Ambrose E. Caliver would graduate from the high school, and from Knoxville College in 1915.

Kesler says Ambrose would later leave Knoxville and end up working under President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“He’s gonna go on to work in the “Black cabinet” for Franklin D. Roosevelt. He’s an activist and educator, he is all of those things, again from right here in little old Knoxville.”

Kesler says Caliver helped to change the face of black education on a national scale, serving as Senior Specialist in the Education of Negroes in the U.S Office of Education.

You can learn more about the Beck Cultural Exchange Center and how to book a tour by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.