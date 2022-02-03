Advertisement

Red Cross assisting homeowner following East Knoxville fire

One firefighter suffered a muscle strain and is evaluated.
Knoxville Fire Department was called just after 6:00 a.m. to a house fire in the 2300 block of Adams Ave.
By David Sikes and Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a fire in East Knoxville early Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:50 a.m. KFD crews responded to a house fire in the 2300 block of Adams Ave. According to officials, the homeowner told firefighters that he woke up to the smoke alarm going off. He noted smoke in his room once awake and a large fire after going into other parts of the home.

“Smoke alarms do save lives!” KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. “The Knoxville Fire Department is available to install free smoke alarms to any single-family residence within the City of Knoxville. Contact 311 to schedule an install.”

KFD said the homeowner was the only one in the house at the time of the fire. Significant damage was reported to the home. The American Red Cross will be assisting the owner.

One firefighter suffered a muscle strain and is evaluated. No other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

