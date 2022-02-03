Deputy, SRO will be laid to rest in Scott County after found dead in home

SCOTT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced funeral arrangements for Deputy April Duncan on Wednesday afternoon.

According to her obituary, Duncan, 34, died Jan. 31 leaving behind a husband, three children and a host of family and friends. She was born on March 29, 1987 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, to the late Bill Reynolds and Nora Bernice Slaven.

The obituary reads:

“In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandparents Letha Slaven and Bertie Norris; great-grandparents James Slaven, Mavis Slaven, Wilda Hill, and Ben Hill. She is survived by her husband Tommy Duncan; her three special children Caden Duncan, Kadence Duncan, and Carley Duncan; her mother Nora Bernice Reynolds, and many other special aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends.”

Friends are invited to visit with the Duncan family on Feb. 7, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 8, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral home in Oneida. The funeral home is located at 586 N. Main Street, Oneida, TN 37841. The burial will follow in the Slaven Family Cemetery on Big Ridge Road in Oneida.

Some members with the Scott County Sherriff’s Department will serve as pallbearers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the TBI, the agency investigating Duncan’s death, told WVLT News the case is still active and open. An autopsy is still underway.

