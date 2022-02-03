Advertisement

Discover the Smokies in a Pink Jeep

Pink Jeep Tours offers multiple tours across the Great Smoky Mountains.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tour company in Pigeon Forge said now is the best time of the year to visit! Even with the cold and rain, you can be away from the weather elements in a Pink Jeep.

Once seatbelts are fastened, passengers are off to see the Great Smoky Mountains with heat and dry from the rain.

The rain is one reason operator Tom McCabe likes living the Smokies after the deserts of Arizona.

“I like it here in the Smokies because it gets rain; when you live in Arizona, it never rains. So it’s so nice to have the changes of the seasons,” said McCabe. “It raises the rivers, so you have better river flow for pictures your you have better-cascading waterfalls. So a lot of the things that the people think they’re getting in the summertime it’s enhanced in the winter.”

He says now is the best time for locals to visit the Smokies with far fewer people on the Parkway.

“In the summertime, if you were to come here, you wouldn’t even be moving right now,” he said as we drove on a relatively clear Parkway in Pigeon Forge. “In 2021, we had over 14 million visitors to our park. And why not come out in January and February when there’s nobody here?”

The tour takes you into the Great Smoky Mountains and through an off-road adventure that’ll really let you see what the jeeps are capable of. Learn more at the official Pink Jeep website.

