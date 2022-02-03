Dolly Parton to host Academy of Country Music Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee queen Dolly Parton will be hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards this spring.

The “9 to 5″ singer announced the news just a day after being nominated to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

A tweet from ACM Awards said she would host the show “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” which will mark the 57th year of the awards ceremony.

“It takes a global superstar to host Country Music’s Party of the Year, so we got the queen,” the announcement said.

Parton tweeted she was “thrilled” to announce the news and host the show.

The event will be exclusively livestreamed from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Prime Video for the first time ever on March 7 at 8:00 p.m.

