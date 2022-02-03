East Tenn. shares thoughts, prayers for LCSO following death of sergeant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, among many others, are devastated and mourning the loss of a long-time Loudon County sergeant who died in a fatal crash on I-75 North.

Sgt. Chris Jenkins, a devoted brother and father, was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer after it failed to stop while he was out of his vehicle removing a ladder from the interstate Thursday morning.

Many have shared their thoughts, prayers and condolences to LCSO, Sgt. Jenkins’ family and the community as a whole.

“Our prayers are with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and family, as well as the Loudon community this morning,” The Roane County Sheriff’s Office shared to Facebook.

“Prayer warriors, we are asking for you to pray for the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office,” Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shared to Facebook. “Pray for God’s comfort and peace to cover the department.”

“Sheriff Tom Spangler is asking everyone to remember our blue family at the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers!” the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter.

“Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and the BCSO deputies are with the deputies of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in mourning for the loss of Loudon County Sheriff’s K-9 Sgt. Chris Jenkins,” Blount County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. “We hope you’ll join us in praying for the family during this time. Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13.”

“We are devastated, and our hearts are broken by the tragic loss of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Jenkins,” the Knoxville Police Department told WVLT News. “We are utterly devastated by Sgt. Jenkins’ tragic death and extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. These events deeply affect our officers, especially when it’s an officer who lived and served in a neighboring county. It’s an incredibly sad day, to say the least.”

Many other organizations have shared their condolences during the tragic time. A memorial with Sgt. Jenkins’ K-9 Patrol Unit has been set up in front of the Loudon County Justice Center for those wishing to pay respect or leave flowers.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are leading the investigation.

