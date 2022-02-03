Last wave of heavy rain can lead to flooding, patchy ice possible for some tomorrow morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain is here, and starting to add up. We’ve had a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday to Friday morning, and now we’re monitoring any flooding that may arise and then patchy ice Friday morning on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Excessive rain can lead to flooding through Thursday night. (WVLT)

On and off rain continues through the early afternoon, with moderate to isolated heavier downpours.

Our WVLT First Alert Day is on track, with the cold front moving in heavier rainfall late afternoon to evening. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for most of our area. There is also High Wind Warning in the Smoky Mountains, where gusts can ramp up to 70+ mph. Our area as a whole is collecting two to three inches of rain. We’re also feeling gusts around 30 mph this afternoon through the evening. We’re topping out around 64 degrees in the afternoon, just ahead of the last wave of gusty downpours and isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight starts out rain, but changes to scattered light showers by the morning. With colder air moving in, patchy freezing rain is possible on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, where the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for patchy ice risks. This is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day in this area to start Friday. Plus, we’ll let you know if there are any leftover flooding issues. We’ll drop to around 39 degrees by sunrise.

Ice potential with a Winter Weather Advisory (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is on track to cool, with the 50s for an overnight high, dropping to around 40 to start the day, and continuing to cool to the mid 30s in the afternoon. We’ll have mostly cloudy views linger, with spotty mountain snow showers, and a cold breeze.

The weekend starts out chilly, but sunny. Saturday warms from the low 20s to the low 40s. We could have spotty wintry mix to snow showers Saturday night, but we’re looking to get back to a mostly sunny day Sunday, with a little more warming to morning, with a low around 27 degrees, but we’re looking at more clearing for the afternoon and a high around 49 degrees.

Next week is looking quiet, with afternoons around 50 and more hours of sunshine.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

