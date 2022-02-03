Advertisement

First Alert: Pouring rain to brief ice glaze, then deeply colder

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the bitter cold arriving on the heels of heavy rain. From there, it’s much quieter next week.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for lots of rain that should slow down traffic. The First Alert is underway, primarily for ponding potential on the roads. After midnight, there’s still that brief transition to ice - freezing rain - on the Plateau, plus the TN/KY state line.

Friday features dropping temps, lots of clouds, and a stiff wind. The weekend shapes up to be much more tranquil.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain could pick up from 2:00-4:00 a.m. in the Valley.

We’re still pretty ‘warm’ outside of the Cumberland Plateau, greatly limiting our impacts from the freezing rain northwest of our region.

From there, we have a brief (three hour long window) for some very light freezing rain on the Cumberland Plateau, but mostly along the Cumberland Gap. While there is a Winter Weather Advisory, I don’t think there’s much ‘real life impact’ unless you’re driving well before dawn into Kentucky.

The First Alert goes through about 8 o’clock Friday morning. By then, most of the rain and ice is long gone. The big story going forward is the fast drop of temps. We’ll be in the low-to-mid 30s most of the day Friday, but the wind chill will make it feel like we’re in the low-to-mid 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend starts out frigid but we have a substantially long dry stretch on the way. The weekend is mostly dry, with just an isolated mountain peak snow chance Sunday morning.

There’s a minor chance of mountain peak snow early Tuesday, with sunshine for the rest of us. Our temperature trend late next week is typical in the lower 50s.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT
