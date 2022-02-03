Grainger Co. boat dock catches fire, casts shadow over summer boating season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Gilmore Dock on Tuesday night.

Rutledge Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at Gilmore Dock. Rutledge Fire Department Engine 163, Engine... Posted by Rutledge Volunteer Fire Dept on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

People who live nearby the dock recalled seeing smoke around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and calling 911 when they recognized it was the dock on fire.

”It was crazy it’s really shocking, it’s not really hit me that it’s not there,” said Makayla Jones.

Jones was going out to her car when she saw the smoke, racing inside to see what was going on, her little brother told her it was the dock just yards away from their back door.

”I don’t think this summer’s going to be the same,” said Jones.

While the cause of the Gilmore Dock fire is under investigation, those who live around Cherokee Lake were processing what this loss meant for the community.

”A lot of people stopped at Gilmore’s because it was the easiest to get in and out of,” said Kate Stewart, who stopped by to look at the remains with her family. ”You know they had just done so much work to this to make it so much nicer than it used to be.”

The dock owner spoke to WVLT News on the phone but declined an on-camera interview saying it was all still too fresh to talk about.

Caution tape was suspended above what used to be the entrance, marking what has happened to a spot everyone knew about.

”It’s kind of been a staple, it’s always been here, it’s been here my husband’s whole life, I mean everyone knew where Gilmore’s was,” said Stewart.

Now the community is hoping they rebuild, and come back better than before.

”I hope they’re able to repair and come back and be better than ever, it’s really sad, it’s a loss for the community,” said Stewart.

There is still work being done to determine how many boats were affected.

