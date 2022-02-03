Grainger County native and Bassmaster champ talks importance of tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ott Defoe is no stranger to success when it comes to fishing the lakes and rivers of East Tennessee. In 2019, Defoe won the Bassmaster Classic in it’s first year coming to Knoxville.

Wednesday morning, it was announced that the classic will be returning to Knoxville in 2023 putting the city on a short list of places to host the “Super Bowl of pro bass fishing” according to the tournament’s CEO.

For Knoxville native Skylar Hamilton, having the potential of competing in his hometown would be the perfect situation.

“Having one here back in East Tennessee is a dream come true,” said Hamilton.

In 2019, the tournament brought more than 150,000 fans to Knoxville to watch the event over the course of the weekend while brining in an estimated $32 million economic impact. Event organizers hope that even more people will visit local hotels, restaurants, and shops in 2023.

Chad Culver with the sports commission said, ”We hope that happens again of course if we can get more people here that number goes up.”

Defoe won’t be competing in this upcoming Bassmaster tournament so he decided to offer up advice. He said when he won, the first few days he waited in smaller parts of the lakes. He added that having diverse catches was the key to winning.

“You’ve got to be able to target mixed bags, small mouth as well as large mouth. For all the tournaments across the country, that’s not something you can do everywhere. Most places have one species or another, so that makes our place different and pretty special,” said Defoe.

Thompson-Boling Arena and the Knoxville Civic Center will be used as a part of the weekend-long tournament. This will all kick off March 24-26 in 2023, along the Tennessee River.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.