Great Smoky Mountains National Park names employee of the year

A 30-year employee of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been named the employee of the year.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST
Brad Roberts serves as the maintenance mechanic supervisor for the park. That means he’s over making sure all the buildings are in tip-top shape.

He said with 14 million visitors, it’s making his job even harder to do. He said he’d seen the most significant difference with picnic areas in the park where turnover is high.

“They turn over every three or four hours or two hours, and visitors leave another set of visitors to come in. So yeah, it’s, you know, the utility systems for taking a pounding the buildings, trails, parking lots just all things,” he said. “More visitors means more use of the facilities. So that makes my job difficult to try to keep up with the amount of visitors.”

The park service celebrated his honor Thursday with a special ceremony at park headquarters. He called it an honor to work daily to protect and preserve the park.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

