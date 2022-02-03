Advertisement

Heather visits some students in Farragut

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits Morning Star Child Development Center.
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thank you to kindergarten teacher Mrs. Payne for the invitation to your class at Morning Star Child Development Center.

The kindergarten students have been observing the weather, and Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley gave them a virtual behind the scenes tour of WVLT. She shows these little ones how Meteorologists put together a forecast.

The pre-kindergarten students were also visiting that day, so hopefully they’re even more excited for the lessons ahead!

