Irish Eyes Smiling at Knoxville Catholic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a terrific time in the life of a young student athlete.

Signing a national Letter of Intent to continue your education and athletic career at the collegiate level is the dream of many young athletes.

That was the case at Knoxville Catholic High School Wednesday morning. Eight talented young athletes unveiled their college choice in various sports, including football.

Standout receiver Tommy Winton is heade dup to Johson City to play for new head coach Georgia Quarles at ETSU. Kicking speciialist Josh Turbyville is joining Josh Heupel as a preferred walk-on at Tennessee.

The following were recognized during a ceremony at the KCHS gym on Wednesday:

• Tommy Winton – Football

• Javis Mynatt – Football

• Josh Turbyville – Football

• RaaPhell Mayes – Football

• Eli Jones – Football

• Hayden Todd – Football

• Laney Barber – Softball

• Landon Lutterman – Baseball

