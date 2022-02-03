Advertisement

Knoxville area student-athletes moving on to the next level

By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Student athletes across the nation made their childhood dreams a collective reality Wednesday on National Signing Day.

Here’s a look at the East Tennessee athletes who are moving on to the next level.

FARRAGUT

Grace Lathrop - Cross country/track - Carson Newman

Lexi Foley - Cross country/track - UTC

Caroline Ekern - Soccer - UTC

Alexus Govert - Tennis - Belmont Abbey

Trace Corum - Football - Arkansas State

Aiden Smith - Football - Saint Francis (PA)

CAK

Davis Frost - Lacrosse - University of Alabama, Huntsville

Malachi Harrison - Football/Wrestling - Furman

Malachi McNeil-Harrison - Football - Emory & Henry

ALCOA

Major Newman - Football - Army

Michael Williams - Football - UVA Wise

OAK RIDGE

Kendall Jackson - Football - UTC

