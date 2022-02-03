Knoxville area student-athletes moving on to the next level
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Student athletes across the nation made their childhood dreams a collective reality Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Here’s a look at the East Tennessee athletes who are moving on to the next level.
FARRAGUT
Grace Lathrop - Cross country/track - Carson Newman
Lexi Foley - Cross country/track - UTC
Caroline Ekern - Soccer - UTC
Alexus Govert - Tennis - Belmont Abbey
Trace Corum - Football - Arkansas State
Aiden Smith - Football - Saint Francis (PA)
CAK
Davis Frost - Lacrosse - University of Alabama, Huntsville
Malachi Harrison - Football/Wrestling - Furman
Malachi McNeil-Harrison - Football - Emory & Henry
ALCOA
Major Newman - Football - Army
Michael Williams - Football - UVA Wise
OAK RIDGE
Kendall Jackson - Football - UTC
