Missing 13-year-old Knoxville girl found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department confirmed Friday night that a missing 13-year-old girl was found safe and is back home, according to a post from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Previously, Jalyn Hall was reported missing after she was last seen on Feb. 1 by her grandmother when she left her home on foot, the post said. She reportedly suffered health issues that caused the family to become worried.

“Jalyn’s family is very concerned for her wellbeing as she suffers from some serious health conditions. It is believed that she may be staying with friends on Fort Stanley Way who have no idea she has run away and of her health issues,” the post said.

Those with information were asked to call 865-215-7165.

****UPDATE****JAYLN HAS BEEN FOUND AND IS BACK HOME. https://t.co/f0ytMTr4bg — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) February 5, 2022

